Stellus Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (SCM) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $7.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $14 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.9 million.

Stellus Capital shares have dropped 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 41% in the last 12 months.

