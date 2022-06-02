Stellantis, Controlled Thermal in lithium hydroxide deal

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Automaker Stellantis has reached a deal to have Controlled Thermal Resources Ltd. supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide for its electric vehicles in North America.

CTR will supply Stellantis, the company that combined PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, with up to 25,000 metric tons per year of lithium hydroxide over the 10-year term of the agreement.