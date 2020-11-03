Steel Partners: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $38.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 77 cents per share.

The diversified industrial company posted revenue of $330 million in the period.

Steel Partners shares have fallen 52% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.75, a decline of 53% in the last 12 months.

