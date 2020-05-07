https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Steel-Partners-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15255187.php
Steel Partners: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Steel Partners Holdings LP (SPLP) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $61.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.47 per share.
The diversified industrial company posted revenue of $347.9 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.98. A year ago, they were trading at $13.82.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPLP
View Comments