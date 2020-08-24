Standex: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SALEM, N.H. (AP) _ Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $139.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.2 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $604.5 million.

Standex shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $59.35, a decline of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

