Standard Motor Products: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) _ Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $28.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.59 per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $343.6 million in the period.

Standard Motor Products shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 10% in the last 12 months.

