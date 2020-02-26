Staar Surgical: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) _ Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, California-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 12 cents per share.

The maker of implantable lenses posted revenue of $38.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $150.2 million.

Staar Surgical expects full-year revenue of $177.2 million.

Staar Surgical shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.75, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STAA