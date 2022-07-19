Sri Lanka's political turmoil sows worries for recovery KRUTIKA PATHI and BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI, Associated Press July 18, 2022 Updated: July 19, 2022 12:15 a.m.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A day after Sri Lanka’s president fled, Mohamed Ishad waited outside an immigration office near the capital, clutching a file of documents that he hopes will get his passport renewed so he can leave, too.
With the nation in the throes of its worst economic crisis, Ishad has no job, relies on relatives for financial help and sells vegetables to feed his wife and three children. He wants to go to Japan and find work there so he can send money back home.
Written By
KRUTIKA PATHI and BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI