SpringWorks Therapeutics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $58.3 million, or $3.81 per share.

SpringWorks Therapeutics shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWTX