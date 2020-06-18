Smith & Wesson: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $66.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $233.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $61.2 million, or $1.11 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $678.4 million.

Smith & Wesson shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.72, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

