Sleep Number: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $12.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products posted revenue of $284.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255 million.

Sleep Number shares have climbed slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.82, a rise of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNBR