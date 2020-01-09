Simulations Plus: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) _ Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.1 million.

The Lancaster, California-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research posted revenue of $9.4 million in the period.

Simulations Plus shares have risen 8.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.55, a rise of 55% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLP