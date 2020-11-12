Sierra Wireless: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) _ Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) on Thursday reported a loss of $12 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The wireless broadband modem maker posted revenue of $113.4 million in the period.

Sierra Wireless shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.80, an increase of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWIR