Shockwave Medical: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) on Monday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The medical device compnay posted revenue of $19.6 million in the period.

Shockwave Medical shares have climbed 87% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $82, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

