Shockwave Medical: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) on Monday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its second quarter.
The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.
The medical device compnay posted revenue of $10 million in the period.
Shockwave Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $38 million to $40 million.
