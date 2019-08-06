Seres Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.3 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.44. A year ago, they were trading at $7.55.

