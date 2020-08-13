Sequential Brands: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.69. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The licensing and brand management company posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period.

Sequential Brands shares have fallen 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 55% in the last 12 months.

