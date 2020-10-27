Sequans: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COLOMBES, France (AP) _ Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Colombes, France-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.7 million.

Sequans shares have risen 80% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 49% in the last 12 months.

