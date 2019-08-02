Select Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DUNN, N.C. (AP) _ Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.4 million.

The Dunn, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $15.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13 million.

Select Bancorp shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $11.02, a decrease of 14% in the last 12 months.

