SeaSpine: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ SeaSpine Holdings Corp. (SPNE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its first quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 43 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $36.1 million in the period.

SeaSpine shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPNE