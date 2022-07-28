Biden hails economic bill amid signs of broad Dem support

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hailed a nascent Democratic package of climate, health care and tax initiatives as “a giant step forward” for the country Thursday as congressional leaders began nailing down votes for a campaign-season bill they've cast as a boon for voters struggling with inflation.
A day after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and conservative Sen. Joe Manchin stunned Washington by resurrecting components of a compromise many thought dead, early signs were encouraging for the party.