https://www.darientimes.com/business/article/Sandy-Spring-Bancorp-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14104616.php
Sandy Spring Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $28.3 million.
The Olney, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 79 cents per share.
The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $103.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $82.7 million, missing Street forecasts.
Sandy Spring Bancorp shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 19% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SASR
View Comments