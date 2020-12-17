Judge says strip club ruling also protects restaurants ELLIOT SPAGAT and JULIE WATSON, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 6:24 p.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California judge said Thursday that all restaurants in San Diego County can resume on-site dining with safety protocols, marking a setback to the governor’s stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
San Diego Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil said his ruling Wednesday that also protected two strip clubs extended to the thousands of eateries in the county of 3 million people.
ELLIOT SPAGAT and JULIE WATSON