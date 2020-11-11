Safe Bulkers: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) _ Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.3 million.

The company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The shipping company posted revenue of $51.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $46.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 98 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.68.

