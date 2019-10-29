Ryerson: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.1 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The metal products distributor and processor posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ryerson said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $1 billion.

Ryerson shares have increased 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.13, a climb of nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYI