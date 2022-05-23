Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and RICARDO MAZALAN, Associated Press May 23, 2022 Updated: May 23, 2022 6:59 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of21 A man passes by Russian tanks destroyed in a recent battle against Ukrainians in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 A dog walks among pigeons in a mostly deserted central Myru square during a siren alarm in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 The sun's rays pass through charred structures of one of the shelled sections of the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 A Ukrainian serviceman stands in a trench in Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 People receive flour at a food donation spot in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 People queue to receive flour at a food donation spot in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Lyudmila, 85, tends to the garden in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 The video chat screen is seen as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gives opening remarks accompanied by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, Eurasia, Laura Cooper, at a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Pentagon, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 A patient rests after undergoing surgery for injuries to his leg and abdomen caused by a mine explosion in Severodonetsk, at Kostyantynivka hospital, in Kostyantynivka, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin listens to his translator during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. The court sentenced the 21-year-old soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing a Ukrainian civilian, in the first war crimes trial held since Russia's invasion. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy displayed on a screen as he addresses the audience from Kyiv on a screen during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, May 23, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 A woman, fleeing from an area near the front line in Donetsk, prepares to board a bus in Kurakhove, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. In the Donbas region, people continue to flee from towns and villages coming under heavy bombardment. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 A couple walks out a subway station downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Cars pass by Russian tanks destroyed in a recent battle against Ukrainians in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A captured Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian was sentenced by a Ukrainian court Monday to life in prison — the maximum — amid signs the Kremlin may, in turn, put on trial some of the fighters who surrendered at Mariupol’s steelworks.
Meanwhile, in a rare public expression of opposition to the war from the ranks of the Russian elite, a veteran Kremlin diplomat resigned and sent a scathing letter to foreign colleagues in which he said of the invasion, “Never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24."
Written By
ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and RICARDO MAZALAN