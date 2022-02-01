Putin discusses Ukraine tensions with visiting Hungarian PM DASHA LITVINOVA, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 10:56 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed tensions over Ukraine with his visiting Hungarian counterpart on Tuesday, a day after Russian and U.S. diplomats exchanged sharp accusations at the U.N. Security Council.
The Kremlin is seeking legally binding guarantees from the U.S. and NATO that Ukraine will never join the bloc, deployment of NATO weapons near Russian borders will be halted and the alliance's forces will be rolled back from Eastern Europe.
