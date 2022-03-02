Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 7 of Russian assault The Associated Press March 2, 2022 Updated: March 2, 2022 10:06 a.m.
1 of6 Smoke and flameS are seen inside a damaged gym following shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine’s leader called a blatant campaign of terror. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A journalist walks inside a damaged gym following shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 A satellite image shows cars waiting to cross the border from Ukraine to Hungary, at the Vilok-Tiszabecs border crossing, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Of the hundreds of refugees gathered on the grounds of a small village school in eastern Hungary, almost all are women and children who left their husbands, fathers, brothers and sons behind to fight in Ukraine's resistance to the deadly Russian invasion. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) Show More Show Less
5 of6 People gather in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
On Day 7 of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia continued its attacks on crowded Ukrainian cities and a lengthy convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly toward the capital of Kyiv.
Russia's escalation Wednesday came as President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union speech to Americans, warned that if the Russian leader didn’t “pay a price” for the invasion, the aggression wouldn’t stop with one country.
Written By
The Associated Press