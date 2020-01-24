Republic Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.8 million.

The bank, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 89 cents per share.

The holding company for Republic Bank & Trust posted revenue of $84.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $74.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91.7 million, or $4.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $311.1 million.

Republic Bancorp shares have decreased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

