Repligen: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $14.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $94.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.5 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.41 to $1.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $348 million to $352 million.

Repligen shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

