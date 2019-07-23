Reliant Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.2 million.

The bank, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.5 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Reliant Bancorp shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $23.30, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

