Reinsurance Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $262.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $4.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.02 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $3.63 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.58 billion.

Reinsurance Group shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

