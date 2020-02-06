Regeneron: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) _ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $792 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of $6.93. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.90 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.12 billion, or $18.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.86 billion.

Regeneron shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 3%. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months.

