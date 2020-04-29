Red River Bancshares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) _ Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $6.7 million.

The Alexandria, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 92 cents per share.

The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $23.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.8 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Red River Bancshares shares have declined 33% since the beginning of the year.

