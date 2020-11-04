Rayonier Advanced Materials: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $29 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 45 cents.

The maker of cellulose products posted revenue of $424 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.59. A year ago, they were trading at $4.38.

