Quotient Tech: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 3 cents per share.

The digital coupons company posted revenue of $118.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $37.1 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $436.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Quotient Tech said it expects revenue in the range of $106 million to $109 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $485 million to $495 million.

Quotient Tech shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.85, a rise of 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QUOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QUOT