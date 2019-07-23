QCR Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) _ QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.5 million.

The Moline, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $71.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.1 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.8 million.

QCR Holdings shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $34.05, a decline of 27% in the last 12 months.

