Proto Labs: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (AP) _ Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $14.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Maple Plain, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.
The custom parts manufacturer posted revenue of $107.5 million in the period.
Proto Labs shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.
