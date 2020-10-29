Proofpoint: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $266.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Proofpoint expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $268 million to $270 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Proofpoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.88 to $1.91 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.04 billion.

Proofpoint shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $103.19, a drop of 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFPT