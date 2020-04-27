Principal Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $288.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.55 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.43 billion.

Principal Financial shares have fallen 42% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 11%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $31.69, a fall of 43% in the last 12 months.

