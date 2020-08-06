Prestige Brands: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) _ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $43.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of 86 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $229.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $221.9 million.

Prestige Brands shares have decreased 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBH