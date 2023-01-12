Preclosing

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 739 747¼ 723 742¾ +2¾ May 747 755 732 750¾ +2½ Jul 750½ 758¾ 736¾ 754¾ +2½ Sep 760 766½ 745¼ 762½ +2¼ Dec 773 779¼ 758¾ 776¼ +2½ Mar 779½ 787¾ 768 784 +2 May 780 787 770 787 +4¼ Jul 756 769¾ 752¼ 769¾ +4¾ Sep 766 766 755 755 —12¼ Dec 771 771 771 771 —3 Est. sales 89,401. Wed.'s sales 66,838 Wed.'s open int 337,190, up 2,652 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 656 673½ 649¼ 670¾ +14¾ May 655 672 649 669¼ +14 Jul 647 664½ 642½ 661¼ +12¾ Sep 604½ 615¾ 600¼ 612¼ +6¾ Dec 588¾ 599¼ 583¾ 595½ +6¼ Mar 596 606 591¼ 602¼ +5½ May 597½ 608 595½ 605¾ +5¾ Jul 596 606¼ 594 604 +5¼ Sep 561¾ 562¾ 561¾ 562¾ +2¾ Dec 550 554¼ 544¼ 550½ Mar 554½ 554½ 554½ 554½ —2¼ Dec 507¾ 508 502¾ 505 —3½ Dec 480 480 480 480 —2 Est. sales 398,956. Wed.'s sales 209,400 Wed.'s open int 1,213,666 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 350 362¼ 350 360 +10¾ May 349 357¾ 349 355 +8¼ Jul 350 355½ 350 355½ +7 Dec 363 363¼ 363 363¼ +8½ Est. sales 300. Wed.'s sales 219 Wed.'s open int 3,835, up 25 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1511½ 1541¾ 1511½ 1532½ +17½ Mar 1494 1527 1493¼ 1518 +25 May 1497 1527¼ 1496¼ 1518¾ +22¼ Jul 1497¾ 1526¾ 1497¾ 1518½ +20¾ Aug 1474¼ 1495 1470 1486 +15¼ Sep 1414¾ 1433¼ 1410½ 1425¼ +10¾ Nov 1386 1405 1382¾ 1395¾ +8¾ Jan 1388 1405¾ 1385¼ 1397 +7¼ Mar 1380 1390¾ 1372½ 1382 +4¼ May 1368 1376¼ 1366½ 1373½ +2¼ Jul 1368¾ 1380 1364½ 1379½ +9 Nov 1305¼ 1316 1300¾ 1310½ +4 Jan 1303 1303 1303 1303 —4¼ Nov 1235 1235 1227 1227 —12½ Est. sales 226,518. Wed.'s sales 131,936 Wed.'s open int 623,798, up 3,139