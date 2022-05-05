Preclosing

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

Open High Low Last Chg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1084½ 1087¼ 1084½ 1087¼ +21¼ Jul 1079 1121¾ 1077¼ 1108 +31½ Sep 1079½ 1120½ 1079½ 1106¾ +27½ Dec 1083½ 1119¼ 1083½ 1106½ +24¾ Mar 1088 1118 1087¼ 1106½ +24¼ May 1084¼ 1106 1080¾ 1095¼ +21¼ Jul 1030 1052¼ 1030 1046½ +15¾ Sep 1025 1036 1020¼ 1030½ +12½ Dec 1025 1031 1016¾ 1029¼ +13½ Jul 923 923 920 920 +1¾ Est. sales 70,265. Wed.'s sales 84,900 Wed.'s open int 318,545 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 799¾ 804¾ 796 801½ +3 Jul 794¼ 802 791 795½ +1¼ Sep 752½ 758½ 748 752½ — ¼ Dec 736¼ 741½ 731½ 734¾ —1½ Mar 739¾ 745 735¼ 738¼ —1¾ May 741 746 736½ 739½ —1¾ Jul 733¾ 743 733 736 —2¼ Sep 679 685½ 677½ 679¾ —2½ Dec 658½ 663¼ 655 658½ —2 Mar 668 668 661¼ 662 —4¼ May 668½ 668½ 665 667¾ Dec 590 590 586½ 588½ — ¾ Dec 566 566 564½ 564½ —3 Est. sales 145,130. Wed.'s sales 237,476 Wed.'s open int 1,511,545 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 676¼ 678¾ 648¾ 654 —24¾ Sep 596½ 596½ 585 593 —2¼ Dec 593 594¾ 587¼ 587¼ —5¾ Jul 588 588 588 588 —1¾ Est. sales 311. Wed.'s sales 262 Wed.'s open int 3,181, up 89 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1682½ 1699½ 1674½ 1674½ +4¾ Jul 1643 1667 1640 1641½ +1 Aug 1594 1617¼ 1589¼ 1590½ —1¾ Sep 1525 1545 1519¾ 1522½ — ¼ Nov 1488 1506¾ 1483¾ 1487½ +1 Jan 1490¼ 1509¼ 1486¾ 1490½ + ½ Mar 1479¼ 1496 1474 1478½ + ¾ May 1479¾ 1494¼ 1473¾ 1479 +1¾ Jul 1479¼ 1496¾ 1474¼ 1480¾ +2 Aug 1480½ 1480½ 1459¾ 1459¾ —5 Sep 1446 1446 1446 1446 +14 Nov 1408 1423 1402½ 1407¾ — ½ Jan 1407 1407 1407 1407 —3¾ Nov 1360 1360 1360 1360 +10 Nov 1315¼ 1315¼ 1315¼ 1315¼ —6¾ Est. sales 106,999. Wed.'s sales 129,232 Wed.'s open int 702,800, up 1,944