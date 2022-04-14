Preclosing

Skip to main content
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1113 1127½ 1097¼ 1102¾ —10¾
Jul 1120 1135¼ 1104½ 1110 —11¼
Sep 1117 1131¾ 1101¾ 1106¾ —11¾
Dec 1108¾ 1123¾ 1093½ 1099¼ —12½
Mar 1104½ 1112¼ 1085½ 1090¼ —12¼
May 1086½ 1092¼ 1070¾ 1073¼ —10½
Jul 995¼ 1008 991½ 1005½ +4
Sep 979½ 982½ 979½ 982½ +3¾
Dec 974¾ 993¾ 964¾ 993¾ +18½
Mar 962 964 957¼ 964 +9¼
May 944½ 944½ 944½ 944½ +10¼
Jul 855 865 855 865 +11½
Est. sales 61,448. Wed.'s sales 158,682
Wed.'s open int 339,092, up 821
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 783½ 793 781 792¾ +9¼
Jul 777¾ 786 775¼ 785¾ +7¾
Sep 745¾ 751½ 743¼ 750 +3
Dec 733¾ 739 730¾ 737¼ +1½
Mar 736½ 741¼ 733¼ 739¼ +1¼
May 738 741 735 739½ +1¼
Jul 733 737 729¼ 735¼ +1¼
Sep 682½ 685 679¾ 684 +1
Dec 660 663 657½ 663 +2½
Mar 665½ 666½ 665 666½ ¼
May 668 668 668 668 ½
Sep 608 608 608 608
Dec 586 594¼ 581½ 592¾ +2½
Dec 562¼ 569½ 562¼ 569½
Est. sales 248,053. Wed.'s sales 467,349
Wed.'s open int 1,604,004, up 14,156
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 795 799¾ 757¼ 760¼ —36½
Jul 767½ 768 736¾ 736¾ —28¾
Sep 619¾ 619¾ 602¼ 605 —15
Dec 600 604 592¼ 592¼ —17
Est. sales 499. Wed.'s sales 510
Wed.'s open int 3,321, up 31
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1678½ 1692½ 1670 1687½ +11½
Jul 1665 1679½ 1656 1670 +5
Aug 1624¼ 1637¼ 1615 1627¾ +2¾
Sep 1549 1560½ 1537 1549 +1½
Nov 1504 1520 1495½ 1504 —1¾
Jan 1502½ 1521 1496½ 1504 —1
Mar 1482½ 1506¼ 1479¼ 1485
May 1478½ 1502½ 1476½ 1483 +2¾
Jul 1486¾ 1500¾ 1476¾ 1482½ +3¼
Sep 1430 1430 1430 1430 +1½
Nov 1397¼ 1417 1396½ 1404 +5¼
Jan 1407¾ 1409¾ 1407¾ 1409¾ +8¾
Nov 1330 1348 1330 1341½ +10½
Nov 1306 1312¼ 1305 1312 +9¼
Est. sales 174,767. Wed.'s sales 262,248
Wed.'s open int 749,138