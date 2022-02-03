Skip to main content
News

Preclosing

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 754 756½ 740 748¾ —6¼
May 761 762¾ 746½ 755¼ —5¾
Jul 755 757¾ 742¼ 751 —4
Sep 756¾ 759 744¼ 751½ —4¾
Dec 761½ 763¾ 749 756¼ —4¾
Mar 766½ 769 754 762 —4
May 759½ 759½ 753 753 —8¼
Jul 729 734¾ 728½ 733½ —2½
Sep 726¾ 729½ 726¾ 729½ —6
Dec 734¼ 734¼ 733¼ 734¼ —5½
Est. sales 70,014. Wed.'s sales 115,636
Wed.'s open int 392,996, up 1,834
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 622½ 624¼ 610¼ 615¾ —6¾
May 622 624 610½ 616¼ —6
Jul 617¼ 618¾ 606 612 —5¼
Sep 583½ 585½ 576½ 578¼ —5½
Dec 572 574 565 567 —6
Mar 579¼ 581 572 574¼ —6
May 582¼ 582¼ 574¾ 577 —5¾
Jul 581¾ 582¼ 574¾ 576½ —5¾
Sep 548½ 548½ 547¾ 548 —2¼
Dec 545 545½ 540½ 540¾ —5
Mar 549 549 549 549 —4¼
Jul 550¼ 550¼ 550¼ 550¼ —3¾
Dec 495¾ 495¾ 495¾ 495¾ —2¼
Est. sales 354,019. Wed.'s sales 536,341
Wed.'s open int 1,560,323
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 727¾ 737½ 724 727¾ +2¾
May 695 699 686¾ 692¼ +1¼
Jul 625 625 615 622 ¼
Sep 547 547 547 547 —1½
Est. sales 321. Wed.'s sales 559
Wed.'s open int 3,792, up 27
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1544 1560 1529 1542½ —2¾
May 1548 1562 1533¾ 1544½ —5
Jul 1541¼ 1554¼ 1525¾ 1538½ —4¼
Aug 1501½ 1515¼ 1490½ 1501¾ —2¾
Sep 1426½ 1441 1419¼ 1429½ —2¼
Nov 1386 1399¾ 1378¼ 1388½ —1¼
Jan 1380¾ 1395¼ 1375 1384¾ ¼
Mar 1356½ 1369¾ 1351 1359¾ ¾
May 1350¼ 1360 1344¾ 1351¼ ¼
Jul 1343¼ 1356 1343¼ 1348½
Aug 1339¾ 1339¾ 1339¾ 1339¾ +6¼
Nov 1263 1267¾ 1257 1263¾
Est. sales 219,309. Wed.'s sales 363,957
Wed.'s open int 802,841, up 6,556