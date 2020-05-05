Powell Industries: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 64 cents.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $151.6 million in the period.

Powell Industries shares have decreased 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.86, a decrease of 24% in the last 12 months.

