Powell Industries: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $7.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 64 cents.
The energy equipment company posted revenue of $151.6 million in the period.
Powell Industries shares have decreased 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.86, a decrease of 24% in the last 12 months.
