Exit poll suggests Socialists win reelection in Portugal BARRY HATTON, Associated Press Jan. 30, 2022 Updated: Jan. 30, 2022 4:29 p.m.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Exit polls in Portugal’s general election suggested the center-left Socialist Party was reelected Sunday, beating its main rival, the center-right Social Democratic Party, in a ballot that took place amid a surge of COVID-19 cases blamed on the omicron variant.
A poll by Portugal’s Catholic University for public broadcaster RTP estimated that the Socialists collected between 37% to 42% of the vote on Sunday, with the Social Democrats taking between 30% to 35%.