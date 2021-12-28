Police: 5 killed, including gunman, in Denver area shootings COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2021 Updated: Dec. 28, 2021 3:42 p.m.
1 of26 Bouquets of flowers are placed outside the door of a tattoo parlor along South Broadway Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in Denver, one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left five people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left a few more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of26 Investigators recover evidence from a window frame outside an Xfinity store Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Lakewood, Colo., one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left several people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left a few more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of26
4 of26 Investigators chart evidence from a window outside an Xfinity store Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Denver Lakewood, Colo., one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left several people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left a few more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of26 Leftover police tape is wrapped around a pole to block off the sidewalk by a pizza parlor Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in Lakewood, Colo., near one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left five people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left three more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of26
7 of26 An evidence marker is placed next to a bullet hole in the hood of a Honda Civic parked along the curb near a pizza parlor Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in Lakewood, Colo., one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left five people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left three more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of26 A bouquet of flowers is placed outside the door of a tattoo parlor along South Broadway Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in Denver, one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left five people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left three more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of26
10 of26 Bouquets of flowers are placed outside the door of a tattoo parlor along South Broadway Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Denver, one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left several people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left a few more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of26 A customer walks away from the closed entrance to an Xfinity store Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in Lakewood, Colo., one of the scenes in a shooting spree that left five people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left three more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 12 of26
13 of26 A pedestrian casts an eye at a sheet of plywood covering a window of a pizza parlor Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Lakewood, Colo., near one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left several people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left a few more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of26 Workers confer close to a sheet of plywood covering a window of a pizza parlor Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in Lakewood, Colo., near one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left five people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left three more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 15 of26
16 of26 A sign in the window of an Xfinity store advises customers of a closure Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Lakewood, Colo., near one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left several people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left a few more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
17 of26 A police vehicle passes through the intersection of Alaska Drive and Vance Street past sheets of plywood covering windows of a pizza parlor Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Lakewood, Colo., near one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left several people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left a few more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 18 of26
19 of26 Investigators recover evidence from a window frame outside an Xfinity store Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in Denver Lakewood, Colo., one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left five people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left three more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
20 of26 On his way to making a delivery, a United Parcel Service driver, right, looks on as investigators recover evidence from a window frame outside an Xfinity store Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in Lakewood, Colo., one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left several people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left a few more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 21 of26
22 of26 Investigators confer as they cross the intersection of Alaska Drive and Vance Street after a stop at an Xfinity store Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Denver Lakewood, Colo., one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left several people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left a few more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
23 of26 Investigators walk Alaska Drive Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Lakewood, Colo., after surveying one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left several people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left a few more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 24 of26
25 of26 A Honda Civic parked along Alaska Drive has a bullet hole through the hood and a flat, left-front tire Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in Lakewood, Colo., as it sits near one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left five people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left three more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
26 of26
DENVER (AP) — Police were investigating Tuesday after a gunman went on a shooting rampage through several business districts in the Denver area, killing four people and wounding three others, including an officer as police pursued him.
The suspect also died Monday night after exchanging gunfire with officers in a shopping district in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, police said.