Playa Hotels: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) _ Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $78.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The developer and operator of all-inclusive resorts posted revenue of $28.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.26. A year ago, they were trading at $8.44.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLYA