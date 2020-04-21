Philip Morris: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.83 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands posted revenue of $18.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.15 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.74 billion.

Philip Morris shares have fallen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 13%. The stock has decreased 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PM